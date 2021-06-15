Bitsdaq Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitsdaq has a market cap of $295,410.17 and $3.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.18 or 0.00796271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00085594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.51 or 0.08009503 BTC.

Bitsdaq Profile

BQQQ is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

