BlackRock Inc. Acquires 760,433 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Natus Medical worth $166,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTUS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 316,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,398. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.61 million, a PE ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.51. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.94.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

