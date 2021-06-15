BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.97% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $157,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $70.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

