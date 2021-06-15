BlackRock Inc. Has $160.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789,655 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $160,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

