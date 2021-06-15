BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,989 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Alkermes worth $175,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 700,898 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,553,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

