BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 248.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.