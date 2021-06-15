BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
MVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
