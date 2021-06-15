BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,005.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $922.00 to $1,005.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $893.83.

NYSE:BLK opened at $876.78 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $842.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

