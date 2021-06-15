Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Up 51.3% in May

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the May 13th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

