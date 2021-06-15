Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0321 on Major Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $735,436.13 and approximately $42,008.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 109.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.