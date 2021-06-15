Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,109. The company has a market capitalization of $885.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,791.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

