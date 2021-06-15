Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-254.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.61 million.Blucora also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $820.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

