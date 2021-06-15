Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Gap Up to $16.95

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $17.80. Blucora shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 2,065 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $874.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,791.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Blucora by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

