BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock Position Reduced by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. BlueLinx makes up about 2.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 8,338.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 1,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,911. The company has a market capitalization of $390.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $899,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,797 shares of company stock worth $4,286,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

