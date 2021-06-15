Bluestein R H & Co. Has $529,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $250.13 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.57 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

