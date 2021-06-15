Bluestein R H & Co. Has $614,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

SAP stock opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

