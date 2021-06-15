Bluestein R H & Co. Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

