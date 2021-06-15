Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

NUE opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.