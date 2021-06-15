Bluestein R H & Co. Raises Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

