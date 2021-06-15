Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 1,350 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,023 shares of company stock worth $47,820,613. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $343.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.49 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.