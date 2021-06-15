BMO Capital Markets Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$35.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13. Finning International has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

