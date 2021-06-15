BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,108 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 142,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 39,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.