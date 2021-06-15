BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,159 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Kimball Electronics worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,192.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $403,375 over the last ninety days. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KE opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $551.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.