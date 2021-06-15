BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $335,000 Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 123.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $532.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APEI. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

