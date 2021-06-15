BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth about $666,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:HVT opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $880.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.