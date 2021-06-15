BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,261 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPS opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.25.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

