Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post sales of $82.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.58 million and the highest is $82.84 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $81.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $333.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.43 million to $335.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.51 million, with estimates ranging from $342.99 million to $354.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 601,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,009. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

