Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 45.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

