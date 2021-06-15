Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,425 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

NYSE MCR opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

