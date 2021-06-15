Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BWMN) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Bowman Consulting Group’s (NASDAQ:BWMN) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 16th. Bowman Consulting Group had issued 3,690,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $51,660,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

