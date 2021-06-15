BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.71 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.170-0.180 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 146,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.