Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.480-3.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.29 billion-28.29 billion.

BRDCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY remained flat at $$22.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

