Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 155.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.30%.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

