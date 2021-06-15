Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

