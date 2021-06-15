Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.