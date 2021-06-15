Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.
Shares of BEN opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.