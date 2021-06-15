Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $4,095,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th.

RDY opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $74.39.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

