Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 318,812 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,812 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

PGX stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

