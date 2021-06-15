Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 77,402 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77,402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $193,933,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,677,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,552,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,626,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,054.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 257,134 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.79 and a 12 month high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

