Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Purchased by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC owned 0.07% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 263,618 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 450.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.