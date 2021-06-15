Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post $93.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.95 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $88.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $373.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $382.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $371.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $379.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

FCF opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

