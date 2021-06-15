Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $668.99 Million

Equities analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce $668.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.40 million to $681.28 million. ManTech International posted sales of $632.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth $748,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after buying an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth $298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth $811,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 139,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

