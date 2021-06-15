Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STL. Maxim Group increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STL opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

