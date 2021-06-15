Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce $310,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $310,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ:VTGN remained flat at $$2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,448. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 710,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

