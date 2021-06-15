Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report sales of $119.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.80 million and the lowest is $114.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

FREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 4,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

