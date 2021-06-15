Brokerages Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,190,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 77,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

