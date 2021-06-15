Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.59. 313,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

