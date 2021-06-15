Brokerages Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock traded up $31.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $630.03. 53,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,066. The business’s 50-day moving average is $580.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $113.55 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

