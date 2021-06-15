Brokerages Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report $293.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $298.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.