Brokerages Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to announce $269.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.79 million and the highest is $273.20 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. 1,935,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,181. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

