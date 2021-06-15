Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce sales of $171.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $173.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $558.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $706.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $670.05 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. 1,210,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

