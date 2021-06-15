Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.